https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Views-In-the-pines-in-the-pines-12960052.php Views / In the pines, in the pines Published 12:00 am, Saturday, June 2, 2018 Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1of/1 CaptionClose Image 1 of 1 A look at a street sign at a crosswalk on Pine Street. A look at a street sign at a crosswalk on Pine Street. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Views / In the pines, in the pines 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 New Canaan mom charged with driving drunk with child in car 2 FDA approves medicine to manage opioid withdrawal symptoms 3 4 nabbed after attempted carjacking in Shelton 4 Chat with ... George Cody, retiring Democratic registrar of voters 5 Community Buzz: Annual ice cream social Sunday; Lapham Center offers summer classes 6 Police: Woman charged after stabbing at Quality Inn 7 Police: Driver of crashed vehicle on Route 34 was DUI View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.