https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Views-From-the-stone-walls-you-grew-13339566.php Views: From the stone walls you grew Published 12:00 am EDT, Saturday, October 27, 2018 Along Old Stamford Road. Along Old Stamford Road. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Along Old Stamford Road. Along Old Stamford Road. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Views: From the stone walls you grew 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 Suspect lived 'in a fantasy,' those who know him say 2 Witnesses: Plane nosedived from clouds, broke up before crash 3 Q&A with ... Dominic Lee, reggae artist from Montserrat 4 Pair charged in Stamford Chinese restaurant brawl 5 The Latest: Florida man accused of sending mail bombs 6 What you need to know about Saturday’s nor’easter 7 Robert De Niro, target of pipe bomb, calls on people to vote View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.