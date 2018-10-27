  • Along Old Stamford Road. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media / New Canaan News

    Along Old Stamford Road.

    Along Old Stamford Road.

    Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Along Old Stamford Road.

Along Old Stamford Road.

Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media