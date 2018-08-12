https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Views-As-the-wooden-soldiers-march-13145035.php Views: As the wooden soldiers march Published 12:00 am EDT, Sunday, August 12, 2018 Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1of/1 CaptionClose Image 1 of 1 Soldiers march to the beat of their own drums. Soldiers march to the beat of their own drums. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Views: As the wooden soldiers march 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 Ram legend Silvestri keeps delivering 2 Church, with a Broadway twist 3 Buses to be provided in lieu of some trains between New Canaan, Stamford 4 Sea-Tac Horizon employee steals plane, does stunts, then crashes 5 St. Luke’s sees closure on project 6 Norwalk man arrested for DUI 7 Shelton school board tackles bullying View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.