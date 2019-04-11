Video evidence: Masters works to catch every shot on camera

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Staid and tradition-driven Augusta National is suddenly on the cutting edge of technology.

The club that hosts the Masters isn't particularly known for its embrace of the new. The club agonizes over the slightest change to its course layout. Etiquette is paramount. History is revered.

A pimento cheese sandwich at concession stands is still just $1.50 for crying out loud.

But pop open a laptop when the tournament begins Thursday and for the first time the Masters plans to have nearly all of the 20,000-plus shots available to view on its website just a few minutes after they happen.

Club chairman Fred Ridley said the option is the first of its kind in golf.

