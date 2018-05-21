Video captures bus driver counting cash while driving

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Transit officials will investigate a New Jersey bus driver who was seen on video allegedly counting cash while driving.

A passenger captured the incident and posted it Saturday on Twitter, saying the New York-bound bus was traveling through Secaucus that evening when the driver started sorting money.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder says the agency is investigating. She says NJ Transit has explicit rules that prohibit drivers from counting money or tickets while driving.

The name of the driver has not been released.