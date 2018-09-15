Video appears so show random shooting of store shopper

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have released videos that appear to show a 45-year-old truck driver enter an eastern Washington grocery store and randomly shoot a woman in the head.

Matthew David McQuin of Umatilla is charged with attempted first-degree murder of the 33-year-old woman who survived the July 30 shooting at a WinCo in Richland.

The Tri-City Herald in a story on Friday reports that it attained the video from the Richland Police Department released under the Washington Public Records Act.

The video appears to show McQuin following the woman and then make several attempts to shoot her in the back of the head before succeeding as she examines merchandise.

The woman runs, and video later shows her being helped by an employee.

McQuin is being examined by a psychologist to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com