Vestige of the past, state House's 'lobbyist room' vanishes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The "lobbyist room" at the back of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives chamber is now closed.

For decades, lobbyists could sit in comfortable chairs, watch floor proceedings on TV, print out copies of bills and send messages to lawmakers in the chamber through House pages.

It was, perhaps, a vestige of a clubbier time decades ago when lobbyists are said to have mingled on the floor with lawmakers during voting sessions.

The House's chief administrative official says he has decided it isn't appropriate.

Some lobbyists shrugged. Others complained bitterly.

It's not dramatically different than some lobbyists' perks in other state capitols. And Pennsylvania lawmakers aren't necessarily adopting a broader policy to hold lobbyists at arm's length.

Lawmakers' fundraisers are regularly attended by lobbyists, and lawmakers can accept unlimited gifts from lobbyists.