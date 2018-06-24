Vermonters told to avoid loons during summer breeding season

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is asking boarders and anglers on the state's lakes and ponds to keep their distance from loons to avoid disturbing them during breeding season.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department said Wednesday that humans continue to threaten the state's loon population despite the bird's removal from the endangered species list in 2005.

Officials said loon chicks are often hard to spot and boaters should note where loon families are, avoid those areas and obey "no wake" guidance.

Anglers should avoid lead fishing tackle, take all fishing line with them and avoid attracting loons.

Eric Hanson, a biologist with the Loon Conservation Project, said that loons may approach people if they are curious but that if a loon feels stressed from being chased it may abandon its young.