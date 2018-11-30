Vermont utility continues work to restore power

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's largest electric utility says it's restored about 90 percent of outages caused by a snowstorm.

Green Mountain Power tells New England Cable News it's making solid progress, despite poor conditions. According to GMP, around 100,000 customers lost service following Tuesday's storm.

GMP President and CEO Mary Powell says much of the early response was spent clearing roads so crews could get to outages. Some downed lines are in wooded areas and inaccessible to utility trucks.

GMP says most customers will regain power by Friday night but that "outages in the hardest-hit areas of Vermont may last into Saturday, or in some cases Sunday."

The utility is offering customers food and internet access at its regional offices in Brattleboro, Springfield, Royalton, and Sunderland.