Vermont plans electric vehicle tax to fund road repairs

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials are considering an electric vehicle tax to help fund road repairs.

The Times Argus reports the state Agency of Transportation says it is bringing about two thirds of the funding it needs for infrastructure.

The agency attributes the decrease to a drop in gas usage, and data shows residents used 45 million gallons less gas in 2018 than in 2005.

Michele Boomhower, division of the agency's Policy, Planning and Intermodal Development Division, says residents cannot afford an increase in the gas tax.

She says the Public Utilities Commission is in the ratemaking process for electric vehicle charging and grid modernization.

Details of how the electric vehicle tax would work have not been finalized.

___

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/