Vermont official to discuss composting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's Natural Resources secretary is inviting the public to discuss a variety of environmental issues including composting.

At the meeting on Tuesday, Julie Moore will be providing more information about Vermont's universal recycling as the date approaches in July of 2020 when food and food scraps are required to separate from trash. She will also give advice on how to start composting and reducing food waste and how to compost without attracting wildlife.

The gathering is planned for 4 p.m. at the Dewey Building at 1 National Life Drive in Montpelier.

A Facebook Live stream will also be available for those who cannot attend.