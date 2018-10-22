Vermont offers new tools to compare health insurance plans

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The organization that manages Vermont's health insurance exchange says there is a new tool available so people can compare plans and save money.

The Department of Vermont Health Access says that in preparation for open enrollment for next year, state officials have updated the online tool that helps Vermonters choose the health plan that best fits their needs and budget.

The 2019 Plan Comparison Tool is accessible from VermontHealthConnect.gov and allows users to screen at least 26 options.

State officials say financial support for people on the exchange is going up next year.

Health Access Commissioner Cory Gustafson says people should compare as "the difference between the 'right plan' and 'wrong plan' could easily be thousands of dollars."

Open enrollment runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.