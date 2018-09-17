Vermont nurses help with hurricane response

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Health says three public health nurses have been deployed to North Carolina to help with the response to Hurricane Florence.

Vermont offered help as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The state's swift water rescue team is also in North Carolina.

The nurses left Sunday. They will be stationed at county-run emergency shelters for people displaced by the storm.

Florence is being blamed for at least 20 deaths in the Carolinas. The storm has left about 500,000 customers without power, most of them in North Carolina.