Vermont looks at creating database to help filmmakers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont state officials say they are working to set up a database to help out-of-state film crews in hiring local crew members for projects.

Vermont Arts Council Executive Director Karen Mittelman says her group is helping the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development in the project. Vermont Public Radio reports the state used to have a film commission that offered tax breaks to filmmakers, but budget cuts shut down the program.

ThinkVermont project manager Elaine Haney Sopchak, who works to promote film business in the state, says creating a database to connect filmmakers with prospective film crews is an "overwhelming need."

She says she hopes to go to the state Legislature next year for some support.