Vermont lawmakers weigh gun control bills

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Lawmakers in Vermont are considering bills that could strengthen or ease up restrictions on firearms.

The Times Argus reports that the legislation includes a proposal to allow hunters to make guns quieter using suppressors.

Democratic state Rep. George Till says many states allow suppressors. Till adds that longtime hunters frequently suffer hearing loss.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Grad is proposing make it a crime for anyone under a relief from abuse order to possess a firearm. She wants to require them to relinquish any firearms until the order's no longer in effect.

Other bills include easing Vermont's ban passed last year on high-capacity magazines. Lawmakers are also weighing proposals to outlaw 3D printing of firearms and create a 48-hour waiting period for firearm purchases.