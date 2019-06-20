Vermont governor signs bill aimed at expanding broadband

DOVER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott has signed a bill into law aimed at getting broadband to all rural areas of the state.

Legislators say 7 % of Vermont households lack the most basic high-speed internet access and nearly 20 % do not have access to modern internet speeds, according to Department of Public Service data.

The legislation will help community efforts to design and build broadband, like EC Fiber, a nonprofit, community owned fiber-optic network.

Independent Rep. Laura Sibilia of Dover, where Scott signed the bill on Thursday, says it will provide technical assistance as well as grants for communities to do feasibility studies on how to build and finance broadband.

She says it also adds money for match grants to internet service providers to expand broadband into underserved area.