Vermont actress gets chance on Broadway in 'My Fair Lady'

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — What theater kid doesn't dream of going to Broadway? Well, Kerstin Anderson for one - and she's on Broadway right now.

"I didn't ever make Broadway 'the goal,'" said the South Burlington native who's performing on there in the classic musical "My Fair Lady." ''It was more like character- and story-based - 'I really want to tell this story, I really want to tell that story.' One of the biggest arenas for that kind of storytelling is Broadway, but I didn't have this dream of being on a Broadway stage, though I feel incredibly honored to be on one now."

Anderson, 23, began performing April 19 as a member of the ensemble in "My Fair Lady" at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater. She also received a plum secondary assignment as understudy to Lauren Ambrose, who has the lead role as one of the most iconic characters on Broadway, the Cockney-accented Eliza Doolittle.

Anderson's Broadway profile rose when she was selected to portray Eliza starting July 8 at Sunday-matinee performances. Friends from Lyric Theatre in Burlington made immediate plans to go down to New York and see her star turn on Broadway.

That impromptu trip and Anderson's overall success speak to the community that helped build a talented Vermont girl into a Broadway performer, said the former executive director of Lyric Theatre.

Syndi Zook, whose 14-year tenure leading Lyric coincided with Anderson's time with the company, said it's not just Lyric that helped Anderson along. Anderson's family, the South Burlington school system and classes at the Spotlight dance studio, the Bill Reed Voice Studio and the Flynn Center's education programs all contributed to her success, Zook said.

"It's really just a huge advantage with all the programs we have here in Burlington," said Zook, who's still a member of Lyric and is on the company's capital-campaign committee. "It speaks volumes for the opportunities that kids have here, for all of these kids, that they get a really great chance to perform."

Anderson got into theater at a young age. She said her love for theater was "a slow burn" as she made her way through a local production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" and was cast as a salt shaker in Lyric's "Beauty and the Beast."

A production of the drama "Dancing at Lughnasa" with David Bailey's First Light Theatre Project at Tuttle Middle School opened Anderson's eyes. She saw that the potential of theater went beyond tap dancing and big splashy numbers and offered glimpses into why people are the way they are.

"This is something way deeper than I realize," Anderson told herself then. "My love of people was able to be translated into my love of theater."

She said it was "crazy" for Lyric Theatre to cast her in the title role of "Peter Pan" when she was a South Burlington High School sophomore.

"When I talk about being from Vermont in New York City it's always about how it's such a wonderful environment to grow up in, especially if you're an artist. They foster it, they encourage it, and nobody ever tells you 'No,'" Anderson said. "Nobody ever said, 'You're too young, you can't do that.'"

Zook recognized Anderson's potential from the start. "I think the community knew early on that there was something very special" in Anderson, Zook said. "It's the 'It' factor that's hard to define."

Zook said she saw the same quality in Shaina Taub, the Waitsfield native just signed to work with Elton John on songs for the upcoming Broadway musical "The Devil Wears Prada."

"It sounds so trite to say it, but you know it when you see it," Zook said. "It's a concentration; it's when a young person can truly concentrate on the theatrical work that they're doing in a way that isn't showy, in a way that is very business-like."

Zook said Anderson was "so mature and so magical for a 17-year-old girl" with Lyric, but wasn't a diva. After he star turn as Peter Pan, Zook said, Anderson happily performed as "the third maid on the left" in Lyric's production of the musical "Titanic."

Anderson spent two years at Pace University, where a role in "Light in the Piazza" led to her portraying Maria in a touring production of "The Sound of Music." She garnered strong reviews in that musical that helped build her name in the world of Broadway and led to her being cast in "My Fair Lady."

She doesn't know what she'll do after "My Fair Lady" - performances are scheduled until Jan. 27 - but she said she thinks she'd like to do a play rather than a musical to "take away one of the things that I'm comfortable with" and challenge herself.

In the meantime, she'll enjoy performing in her first Broadway show. "I was thrilled," Anderson said of her reaction to being cast in November, "and then I was like, 'I have a lot of work to do.'"

