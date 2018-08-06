Vermont Yankee moves used fuel into storage

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Yankee has moved its remaining spent nuclear fuel into storage.

Vermont Public Radio reports the fuel will be stored in steel and concrete casks near the Connecticut River. Officials say the process is ahead of schedule.

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission spokesman Neil Sheehan says the commission has allowed Entergy to downsize the area where it's maintaining a high-level security program. Sheehan says the country doesn't have a long-term storage site for nuclear waste.

Vermont Yankee closed in 2014 after operating for 42 years. NorthStar plans to buy the plant.

