Vegas-area officials: Spike in heat-related deaths last year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas-area health officials say there was a spike in heat-related deaths last year.

The Southern Nevada Health District says there were 123 heat-related deaths in the county in 2017. That's up from 78 deaths in 2016.

The warning comes as Clark County faces excessive heat warnings this week.

There are more heat-related deaths in July than any other month.

Health officials say everyone should take precautions like resting in shady areas, drinking plenty of water and learning the signs of heat-related illness. Young children, those over 65 and others at higher risk should take extra care.