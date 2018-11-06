VTrans owes $81K for project that affected wetland area

CLARENDON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Transportation may owe money for damage done to a wetland area from a baseball field project.

The Rutland Herald reports Clarendon officials arranged to use soil from a Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport runway expansion project to construct the field in 2015. Select Board Chairman Michael Klopchin says the town was under the impression it had acquired all the necessary permits.

The Agency of Natural Resources Department of Environmental Conservation Wetlands Division and the Army Corps of Engineers later said additional permitting was required because the site was in a wetland area.

Army Corps of Engineers project manager Michael Adams says VTrans paid $264,896 into a wetland fund for the project. Adams says the agency still owes $81,000 to offset damage.

