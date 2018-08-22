VA Montana Health Care again has temporary chief of staff

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Veterans Affairs Montana Health Care System has a temporary chief of staff for the eighth time in as many years.

The Billings Gazette reports Deputy Chief of Staff Marilyn Lajoie took over as interim following William Campbell's retirement in April. Campbell joined the Montana VA system in September 2016, first as interim chief of staff before taking the permanent position.

VA spokesman Patrick Hutchison says the VA Montana System has had four "permanently assigned" chiefs of staff going back to 1986.

There's been a similar level of turnover among VA Montana hospital directors. The Gazette reports the Montana VA system has had five directors since 2009.

