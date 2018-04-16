Utility offering discounted rates for electric vehicles

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire utility is offering discounted rates to members who charge their electric vehicles during off-peak hours.

New Hampshire Electric Co-op says electric vehicle ownership is on the rise. It says members buying or leasing the vehicles can choose an off-peak charging option to reduce operating costs.

The utility says the goal of the off-peak charging program is to influence members to charge during times when regional electric demand is low and to not strain the New England transmission grid to meet the added demand for power.

Off-peak hours are 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Friday, including all hours on weekends and holidays. Rates will be adjusted in May and November to reflect seasonal changes in the price of wholesale power.