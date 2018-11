Utah latest state to legalize medical pot, expand Medicaid

"We did it!" yells Shawn McDonald, center, as he celebrates with Teisha Martinez, left, and Aubrey Taylor after a local media outlet called results showing Proposition 2 passed at the Proposition 2 election night party at the Infinity Event Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Proposition 2 legalizes the medical use of marijuana for individuals with qualifying medical illnesses. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP) less "We did it!" yells Shawn McDonald, center, as he celebrates with Teisha Martinez, left, and Aubrey Taylor after a local media outlet called results showing Proposition 2 passed at the Proposition 2 election ... more Photo: Kristin Murphy, AP

FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, Desiree Hennessy, center, attends to her adopted son Hestevan, who has Cerebral Palsy and suffers from chronic nerve pain, seizure disorder, during the Utah Patients Coalition news conference in Salt Lake City. Utah residents will vote on a ballot initiative that would legalize medical marijuana. But win or lose, state leaders have vowed to join 30 other states in legalizing pot for people with certain conditions. less FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, Desiree Hennessy, center, attends to her adopted son Hestevan, who has Cerebral Palsy and suffers from chronic nerve pain, seizure disorder, during the Utah Patients ... more Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP

FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, the angel Moroni statue, silhouetted against the sky, sits atop the Salt Lake Temple, at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. After months of fierce debate and campaigning, Mormon church leaders, state lawmakers and the governor all opponents of the initiative reached a compromise with medical marijuana advocates in which they agreed on parameters for a law that suited all sides. less FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, the angel Moroni statue, silhouetted against the sky, sits atop the Salt Lake Temple, at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. After months of fierce debate and campaigning, ... more Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP

FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, the sunsets on the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. After months of fierce debate and campaigning, Mormon church leaders, state lawmakers and the governor all opponents of the initiative reached a compromise with medical marijuana advocates in which they agreed on parameters for a law that suited all sides. less FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, the sunsets on the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. After months of fierce debate and campaigning, Mormon church leaders, state lawmakers and the governor all ... more Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP





SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Voters in conservative Utah have decided to join the growing number of states legalizing medical marijuana and expanding Medicaid to cover tens of thousands more low-income residents, two issues that had long stalled out with conservative state lawmakers.

Utah will be on the list of more than 30 states allowing patients legal access to medical marijuana after the plan maintained a vote lead in in Friday tabulations. The measure will be revised, though, under a compromise that won the approval of influential Mormon church leaders.

The faith had opposed the ballot proposal over fears it could lead to more broad use, but after months of fierce debate agreed to the deal. It will change the law by blocking marijuana edibles like cookies that might appeal to children and won't allow people to grow their own marijuana if they live too far from a dispensary.

The state Legislature is expected to meet in December to hammer out the details of revising the newly passed law.

With the Medicaid vote, Utah joins two other Republican-leaning states, Idaho and Nebraska, where also approved expanding the program under President Barack Obama's health care law.

Utah's plan will provide health care coverage to an estimated 150,000 low-income residents. The measure includes a sales tax increase that is expected to generate $90 million that will combine with $800 million in federal money to fund the expansion.

State lawmakers, however, have said they remain concerned the plan wouldn't cover the cost of the program.

On both issues, advocates decided to go to the voters after years of failing to convince the GOP-dominated state Legislature to change state law.

Utah lawmakers did approve a smaller expansion measure with work requirements this year, but the federal government hasn't yet accepted that plan.