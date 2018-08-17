Utah jobless rate rises; economy adds 57,100 jobs over year

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's unemployment rate is up slightly.

The Department of Workforce Services reported Friday that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate increased to 3.1 percent in July from 3 percent in June while the state's economy added 57,100 jobs in the prior year.

Chief Economist Carrie Mayne says the unemployment rate remains low amid "yet another month of significant growth in the job market."

The trade, transportation and utilities sector added the most jobs during the past 12 months, with an increase of 14,100.