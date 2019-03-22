Utah governor signs Down syndrome abortion ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has signed a proposal to ban abortions if the only reason is the fetus has been diagnosed with Down syndrome.

But the legislation signed Friday will only go into effect if a similar law is upheld in court elsewhere, a provision added to address criticism that it could embroil the state in an expensive lawsuit.

Herbert did not immediately comment on his decision, but has said he's generally "a pro-life guy."

Republican Rep. Karianne Lisonbee has said she sponsored the measure because too many fetuses with a Down syndrome diagnosis are being aborted.

Opponents say it takes complicated personal decisions out of the hands of women and their doctors.

Similar laws in Indiana, Louisiana and Ohio have been blocked by courts.