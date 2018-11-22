Utah dance troupe apologizes for furor over Asian number

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah dance group is promising to revise its holiday show after a TV appearance that many slammed as racist toward Asians.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Odyssey Dance Theatre apologized Wednesday to "the entire Asian community and anyone else whom we may have offended."

Some dancers appeared in a live segment on KSL-TV last week to promote "The Nutcracker" inspired show "ReduxNut-Cracker."

The dancers, who were all white, wore Chinese silk dresses and Asian conical hats. They also bowed and hopped around in an exaggerated manner.

The segment drew backlash on social media leading KSL to apologize.

The group is now getting feedback from representatives from Utah's Asian-American community for the Dec. 12 show.

One of them, Michael Kwan, says he believes it's more productive to help them.

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com