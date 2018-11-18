Utah brewers subject to new step in path to selling beer

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah brewers have yet another hurdle to overcome from the state's tight liquor regulators.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the state is mandating that lower alcohol beer must be tested to ensure it isn't exceeding a threshold of 4 percent alcohol by volume.

The testing must be done in a state laboratory before the new beer that is 3.2 percent alcohol by weight hits supermarkets and convenience stores.

Utah Brewers Guild officials say the required sample is another rule on a growing list.

The Utah Legislature passed a massive bill last year overhauling liquor laws.

The legislation's mandates included requiring stores selling light beer obtain off-premise state licenses from the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control before March 2019.

It also put restrictions on beer displays.

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com