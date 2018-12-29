Utah Legislature will boast record number of women

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The incoming Utah Legislature will include a record number of women, though the state still lags behind the national average.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports this week that 25 of the 104 members will be women. That accounts for 24 percent — the highest portion in state history and up from 20 percent last year.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says the national average is 28 percent.

The surge in Utah mirrors a nationwide trend as an increasing number of women run and win public office. Nevada has become the first state to have a majority female Legislature.

Pat Jones of the Women's Leadership Institute in Utah says many women are getting involved because of their discomfort with President Donald Trump.