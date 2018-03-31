Up on the roof: State Supreme Court looking at house dispute

WATSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at real estate in western Michigan.

The court will hear a dispute over whether a house violated a neighborhood ban on modular, or manufactured, homes in Allegan County's Watson Township.

In August, the state appeals court reversed a local decision and said David and Helen Goyings should have been ordered to remove the home.

The Goyings acknowledge the home was made in three parts and delivered to their property. But Helen Goyings says it's simply a "stick-built" house that wasn't entirely built at the site.

If there was a violation, the Supreme Court is exploring whether it was technical and didn't harm the neighborhood. The court will hear arguments at a later date.