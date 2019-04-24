Unwanted, unused Rx drugs can be disposed of Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials say unused and unwanted prescription drugs Indianapolis can be safely disposed of Saturday at most State Police posts and other participating sites.

In partnership with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the "Prescription Drug Take Back" initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.

People can conveniently and anonymously drop off any unused, expired or unwanted prescription medications, including liquid and pill medications. No syringes will be accepted.

Collection sites will be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. They include every State Police post except the Toll Road post.