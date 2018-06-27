Untimely death on Old Stamford Road

NEW CANAAN — Police responded to an incident called in by a third party on Old Stamford Road residence around 9:38 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a report, police found the individual once inside the residence and called the New Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps in order to provide aid. Attempts made to revive the individual were futile and a Norwalk Hospital medic pronounced the individual dead.

Police say that the incident is “isolated and no issue of public safety exists.” No further information relating to the individual’s identity or incident have been released at this time.