United Methodists edge toward breakup over LGBT policies

A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on Friday, April 19, 2019. There's at least one area of agreement among conservative, centrist and liberal leaders in the United Methodist Church: America's largest mainline Protestant denomination is on a path toward likely breakup over differences on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT pastors.

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Methodist Church may break up over differences on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT pastors.

The differences have been simmering for years, and came to a head in late February at a crucial conference in St. Louis. At the meeting, delegates approved a plan strengthening bans on LGBT-inclusive practices.

Many believe the vote will prompt an exodus from the church by liberal congregations that are already expressing their dissatisfaction over the move.

Some churches have raised rainbow flags in a show of LGBT solidarity. Some pastors have vowed to defy the strict rules and continue to allow gay weddings in Methodist churches. Churches are withholding dues payments to the main office in protest.