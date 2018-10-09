Union slams prisons chief over social media photo

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prison guards are criticizing the Department of Corrections director, who was photographed at a September golf fundraiser holding a beer while wearing a shirt with the department logo.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prison employee union chief Gary Gross says employees would face discipline if they were pictured doing the same thing in their uniforms.

Department chief Anne Precythe's photo had been posted on Facebook by the Missouri 10-33 Benevolent Fund, which raises money to help the survivors of public safety officers killed in the line of duty. It was removed on Monday.

Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said Precythe was not wearing a department uniform but a shirt with a department logo made by state inmates and sold to state employees.