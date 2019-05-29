Uber to boot riders from app if they repeatedly misbehave

If you misbehave repeatedly while getting a ride from Uber, you could get booted off the app.

The company says that starting Wednesday, riders with a rating from drivers that's significantly below average could lose their ability to ride.

But before that happens they'll get tips on how to improve ratings by being polite, not leaving trash in vehicles and not asking the driver to violate the speed limit. Uber says they'll get several chances to improve their rating before getting the boot.

Uber already expects drivers to meet a minimum rating that varies by city. It expects only a small number of people to lose the ability to ride.