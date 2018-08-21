UW to present employee sex harassment policy to regents

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials are preparing to present a draft policy on employee sexual misconduct to regents.

The Board of Regents in June mandated employee personnel files include documentation of sexual misconduct allegations or investigations as well. The regents also ordered UW institutions to share those files if the employee is looking for work at another UW campus or state agency.

A work group drafted a formal policy implementing the mandates and plans to present it to the regents Friday for suggestions.

The policy requires disclosure of substantiated sexual misconduct to hiring institutions both in and outside the system and requires campuses to ask about sexual misconduct before hiring any finalist.

The policy also ensures documentation of sexual violence and harassment within personnel files.