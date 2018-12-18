UW Hospital now has 14 cases of Legionnaires' and 3 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Legionnaires' disease outbreak linked to UW Hospital's water system has infected 14 people with the pneumonia-like bacteria, and three have died.

Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Brunette tells the Wisconsin State Journal that the patients who died had other serious, life-limiting health conditions.

One patient remains hospitalized.

A hospital official has said the cases appear to be linked to a recent decision to reduce water flow at the hospital during low-demand times, which can make the system more vulnerable to bacteria. Regular flow has since resumed, and the hospital has chlorinated the water system.

Legionnaires' is named for a 1976 outbreak at an American Legion convention in Philadelphia that hospitalized more than 200 people and killed 34.

