US to train state workers in finding jobs for mentally ill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's Office of Behavioral Health is getting training and technical assistance to help people with serious mental illness find jobs.

A news release from the state Department of Health says the federal Labor Department program provides 100 hours of training as well as the technical assistance.

The Office of Behavioral Health and Louisiana Rehabilitation Services will develop a collaboration agreement to improve employment outcomes for individuals with a serious mental illness.

The assistant secretary in charge of the office, Karen Stubbs, says the work will help identify and overcome barriers faced by people with serious mental illness.