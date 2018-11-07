Asian markets rise awaiting US midterm election results

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday as investors waited for results from the midterm elections in the U.S., which could affect the regional economy.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.7 percent in early trading to 22,300.38 ahead of the results. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5 percent to 5,846.80. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.8 percent at 2,107.20.

ELECTION WATCH: The results of the midterm elections in the U.S. are expected during the Asian day. The voting will determine control of the House of Representatives and Senate, and 36 governorships are being contested along with other state and local positions. The vote could affect U.S. trade, economic and security policies, as well as interest rates.

WALL STREET: The S&P 500 index rose 17.14 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,755.45. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 173.31 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,635.01. The Nasdaq composite picked up 47.11 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,375.96. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 8.59 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,556.10.

THE QUOTE: "Asia Pacific stocks are looking at a positive start to a session that could end anywhere. Results from the U.S. midterm elections will start arriving later this morning. Local investors and traders will look to the U.S. dollar and out-of-hours index futures for a guide to the impact of any change in control of the U.S. Congress," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

ENERGY: Oil prices have slipped after the U.S. said it would allow a group of allies to continue buying oil from Iran as long as they continued to try to reduce their imports from that nation. The U.S. reinstated sanctions on Iran this month. Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 35 cents to $61.86. It fell 1.4 percent to $62.21 a barrel in New York Tuesday. Brent crude dipped 48 cents to $71.65.

CURRENCIES: The dollar stood unchanged at 113.18 yen late Tuesday in Asia. The euro edged up to $1.1443 from $1.1414.

