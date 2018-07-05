US service companies expanded at strong pace in June









Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 photo, Audrey Wright waits on a customer at Zak the Baker in Miami. On Thursday, July 5, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for July. less In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 photo, Audrey Wright waits on a customer at Zak the Baker in Miami. On Thursday, July 5, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its ... more Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Image 2 of 3 Sophia Gilberto wraps a bouquet in a flower shop, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Chicago. The bouquet was made of peonies, roses and anemones. On Thursday, July 5, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for July. less Sophia Gilberto wraps a bouquet in a flower shop, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Chicago. The bouquet was made of peonies, roses and anemones. On Thursday, July 5, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group ... more Photo: Annie Rice, AP Image 3 of 3 In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 photo, Jason Joshua waits on customers at Zak the Baker in Miami. On Thursday, July 5, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for July. less In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 photo, Jason Joshua waits on customers at Zak the Baker in Miami. On Thursday, July 5, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its ... more Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP US service companies expanded at strong pace in June 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. service firms expanded at a surprisingly strong pace in June as companies saw gains in business activity and new orders.

The Institute for Supply Management says that its services index rose to 59.1 last month compared to 58.6 in May. Any reading above 50 signals growth.

The services sector, where most Americans are employed, has now expanded for 101 consecutive months, or more than eight years.

The gain was better than many economists had been expecting and depicts an overall economy that appears to be regaining momentum after a slowdown in the winter.