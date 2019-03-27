US senator urges preservation of Arizona base drone training

PHOENIX (AP) — Sen. Martha McSally is urging the U.S. Army to keep protecting Fort Huachuca's role in southeast Arizona as an important training site for drones.

McSally's office in Arizona says the Republican lawmaker on Tuesday stressed the importance of the base and its training ground for unmanned aircraft at a U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Service in Washington.

Her office says Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark A. Milley responded that Fort Huachuca is at "the top of the list" of sites being considered for larger drone training operations.

The senator was a combat pilot in the U.S. Air Force and rose to the rank of colonel before retiring.

The base is next to the town of Sierra Vista, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of the U.S.-Mexico border.