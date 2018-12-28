US seeks close ties with Brazil's new leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is seeking to cement close ties with Brazil's incoming far-right leader with a visit to the country next week by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo will lead the U.S. delegation to President-elect Jair Bolsonaro's inauguration on New Year's Day.

The State Department said Friday that Pompeo would discuss increasing U.S.-Brazil trade and investment, particularly in technology, defense and agriculture. It said Pompeo would also raise democracy concerns about Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela as well as potential threats from China's growing presence in Latin America.

Bolsonaro has indicated he will adopt positions similar to those of President Donald Trump. Trump has urged countries to follow national interests in economic, security, foreign relations and environmental policies.