US pledges to work more closely with states vs. wildfires
Matthew Daly, Associated Press
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, joined at right by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., discuss ways to improve the health of the forests and how to reduce wildfires, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
The Maple fire is the largest wildfire in Western Washington, but five fires east of the Cascades are just as, if not bigger.
Photo: Inciweb
The 11,251-acre Crescent Mountain fire outside of Twisp, Washington has an estimated containment date of Oct. 22, 2018.
Photo: Inciweb
The Cougar Creek fire started on July 28,2018. The estimated containment date of the 10,834-acre fire is Sept. 15, 2018.
Photo: Inciweb
The Angel Springs fire -- responsible for closing a lane of I-90 briefly -- currently spans 5,081 acres outside of Davenport, Washington.
Photo: Inciweb
The Miriam fire outside of White Pass, Washington has an estimated containment date of Sept. 1, 2018. It is 1,350 acres.
Photo: Inciweb
The 458-acre Sheep Creek fire is currently on its way to be contained by Aug. 17, 2018. The fire started on July 30, 2018 outside of Northport, Washington.
Photo: Inciweb
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is pledging to work more closely with state and local officials to prevent wildfires and fight those choking California and other western states.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says officials are targeting wide swaths of land — including cutting down small trees and underbrush and setting controlled fires — to reduce the frequency and severity of fires now burning across the western United States.
Perdue, who toured the California fires this week, said at a news conference Thursday the new effort will strengthen stewardship of public and private lands throughout the West.
California and other states face longer and more destructive wildfire seasons because of drought, warmer weather attributed to climate change and homes built deeper into forests. Yosemite National Park's scenic valley reopened Tuesday after a 20-day closure because of smoke.