US pending home sales fell 1.5% in April

FILE- In this March 28, 2018, file photo an under contract sign is shown outside a single-family home on the market in Denver. On Thursday, May 30, 2019, the National Association of Realtors releases its April report on pending home sales, which are seen as a barometer of future purchases. less FILE- In this March 28, 2018, file photo an under contract sign is shown outside a single-family home on the market in Denver. On Thursday, May 30, 2019, the National Association of Realtors releases its April ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US pending home sales fell 1.5% in April 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans signed contracts on homes in April compared with the prior month, potentially signaling that rising prices have outweighed recent declines in mortgage rates.

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its pending home sales index fell 1.5% to a reading of 104.3. Pending sales declined 2% over the past year.

Sales have been hampered even with average 30-year mortgage rates slipping below 4% this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. That average is down from nearly 5% in November, though cheaper home loans have done little to boost real estate purchases. Home prices have risen faster than incomes in 78% of U.S. areas since 2012.

Pending sales is a measure of home purchases that are usually completed a month or two later.