US moving to stop refueling of Saudi aircraft in Yemen war

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Pentagon is moving to stop refueling Saudi Arabian aircraft fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen. It wasn't clear late Friday if a final decision was made or if Congress had been notified.

Other U.S. officials say the refueling change does not affect the U.S. military assistance and training to improve the Saudi airstrikes, which have reportedly caused thousands of civilian deaths.

As a result, any decision to halt the U.S. refueling will likely have little impact on the fight, but will allow the Trump administration to say it has taken action against the Saudis for the devastation in Yemen.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. They say Saudi Arabia was already providing four-fifths of its refueling, and its capacity was growing.