NEW CANAAN — On Saturday, March 10, Kristin Reed, a New Canaan resident, placed bridal shower invites at the United States Postal Service box outside the Locust location.

A month later, no one ever received them.

“I mailed 47 bridal shower invites,” Reed said. “I placed them in the United States Post Office receptacle right in front of the New Canaan Post office on (18 Locust Ave.) — it was about 4:30 p.m. — I thought there was a final pick up at 5 p.m.”

The cost for mailing several invites was an additional loss for Reed.

“In any case, not one person received an invitation to my sister’s bridal shower. I spent well over $200 between the stamps and invites themselves so as you can imagine I wasn’t happy,” Reed said.

Lt. Jason Ferraro of the New Canaan Police said there had been around 20 police reports this year concerning mailbox thefts in town but would not give a specific number of cases.

“This is happening in New Canaan, especially the mailboxes located on Pine Street and Park Street,” Ferraro said. “This is happening in the entire region, it’s not solely isolated in the town.”

Ferraro added that people are retrieving mail from both residential and public mail boxes. “People are removing the mail and taking checks and cashing them,” Ferraro said.

The police department, via Twitter and Instagram, have issued warnings about public and private mailboxes being compromised. Chief of Police Leon Krolikowski advised that residents physically go to the post office and hand over their mail to the clerk.

“It appears that the bulk of the stolen mail was taken from the Pine Street postal mailboxes,” Krolikowski said. “I still believe it is safer to bring mail directly to the post office.”

Other residents have also have lost other materials through snail mail.

“My mortgage payment didn’t clear and while it’s an assumption I think it’s pretty clear (it was never received). A birthday card I sent never got to where it was meant to be,” Anne Hamilton, New Canaan resident, said.

Like others, Hamilton now avoids the blue USPS boxes on Pine Street opting to send her mail via her work office.

“I try to mail things from work now in Riverside. We own a mail carried and we haven’t had a problem like that in the past,” Hamilton said. “All of this makes me not want to mail things from town offices anymore. You’ll send a birthday card and never know if they’ll get them or not,” Hamilton said.

