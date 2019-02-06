US judge won't dismiss redistricting lawsuit in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge says he will not dismiss a lawsuit that says one state Senate district in Mississippi provides too little opportunity for an African-American candidate to win.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves denied the request Tuesday from state attorneys. Reeves also denied their request to send the lawsuit to a three-judge panel.

The lawsuit was filed in July by three black people, including one who lost in 2015 to Sen. Buck Clarke of Hollandale, a white Republican who took office in 2004.

It says District 22 is 51 percent black but "lacks real electoral opportunity" for African-Americans. The district is more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) long, stretching through parts of six counties from the Delta down into the Jackson suburbs of Madison County.

Plaintiffs want the district redrawn.