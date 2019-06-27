US economy grew at solid 3.1% rate in first quarter

FILE - In this June 19, 2019, file photo cargo containers are stacked on a ship at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles. On Thursday, June 27, the Commerce Department issues the third and final estimate of how the U.S. economy performed in the January-March quarter. less FILE - In this June 19, 2019, file photo cargo containers are stacked on a ship at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles. On Thursday, June 27, the Commerce Department issues the third and final estimate of ... more Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close US economy grew at solid 3.1% rate in first quarter 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a healthy 3.1% rate in the first three months of this year, but signs are mounting that growth has slowed sharply in the current quarter amid slower global growth and a confidence-shaking trade battle between the United States and China.

The Commerce Department reports that the gain in the gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, was unchanged from a month ago. However, the components of growth shifted slightly with stronger business investment and consumer spending slowing more than previously estimated.

Economists believe growth has slowed sharply in the current April-June quarter to around 2%. They expect similar meager gains for the rest of the year, a forecast that runs counter to the Trump administration's expectations for strong growth above 3%.