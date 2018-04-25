US delays oil, gas sales in Montana after climate ruling

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials have delayed oil and gas lease sales beneath more than 160 square miles (414 square kilometers) of public and private lands in eastern Montana in response to a court ruling on climate change.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management acting state director Jon Raby says more environmental analysis is needed on the 223 lease parcels that had been slated for sale in June.

Agency officials on Tuesday could not immediately provide a timeline for that work or a new sale date.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris ruled on March 26 that government officials failed to fully consider the climate impacts of burning coal, oil and gas extracted from the energy-rich Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming.

BLM spokesman Brad Purdy says no lease sale delays are expected in Wyoming.