US Supreme Court won't hear appeal from Craigslist killer

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from an Ohio man sentenced to death for killing three down-and-out men lured by fake Craigslist job offers.

The appeal from 59-year-old Richard Beasley was among those that the high court on Monday declined to hear.

One of his attorneys, Donald Gallick, told the Akron Beacon Journal the decision is disappointing.

Beasley was convicted of posting bogus job offers on Craigslist to rob and murder three men in 2011. The Ohio Supreme Court upheld his death sentence last February.

Beasley sought to argue that state Supreme Court Justice Patrick DeWine should have recused himself because he's the son of state Attorney General Mike DeWine, whose office argued the case.

Beasley previously challenged his sentence because he said there were multiple trial errors.