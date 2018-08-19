US Sen. Warren: Corporations owe workers a seat at table

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pushing a bill she says is designed to pressure corporations to focus more on the interests of their workers and not just shareholders.

The Massachusetts Democrat, who is seeking re-election to a second six-year term in November, says over the past few decades wealthy shareholders of giant corporations have raked in trillions in surging profits.

At the same time she said workers have been getting more and more productive — but their wages have stayed flat.

The bill would take several steps including having workers elect at least 40 percent of board members for large corporations. Warren said that would guarantee them seats at the table when key decisions are made.

Three Republican candidates are vying for the chance to challenge Warren in November.